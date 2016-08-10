US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
Aug 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as investors paused after powering the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.58 points, or 0.01 percent, at 18,534.63, the S&P 500 was up 1.11 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,182.85 and the Nasdaq composite was up 2.07 points, or 0.04 percent, at 5,227.55. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates