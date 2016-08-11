* Weekly jobless claims fall to 266,000 from 269,000
* Department store stocks soar on Kohl's, Macy's results
* Alibaba jumps as revenue soars
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.37 pct, Nasdaq 0.51 pct
(Updates to open)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 11 Wall Street rose sharply on Thursday
morning as strong labor market data and upbeat corporate results
buoyed investor sentiment about U.S. economic growth.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits
slipped by 3,000 last week to 266,000 from the week earlier,
continuing a trend of being below the 300,000 mark for the 75th
consecutive week.
The data follows a set of robust labor market reports
including last week's monthly payrolls numbers.
Kohl's kicked off the two-day earnings run of
department store chains. The company's shares rose 13.4 percent
after its quarterly profit beat estimates.
Macy's shares soared 16 percent after the department
store operator reported a smaller-than-expected drop in
quarterly comparable store sales and said it would close 100
stores.
The rally in Macy's helped the S&P 500's consumer
discretionary index jump 0.8 percent, making it the
biggest gainer among the benchmark's 10 major indexes.
Nordstrom rose 8.9 percent in the run-up to the
results after market closes, while J.C. Penney, which
reports on Friday, was up 5 percent.
Macy's was the top percentage gainer on the S&P 500,
followed by Kohl's and Nordstrom.
Alibaba rose 5.4 percent after the Chinese
e-commerce giant posted a 59 percent jump in quarterly revenue.
Yahoo, which owns a stake in Alibaba, rose 3.4 percent.
Better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and a set of
strong economic data have pushed the S&P 500 to a series of
record intraday highs since July.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 78.11 points, or 0.42 percent, at 18,573.77.
The S&P 500 was up 8.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at
2,183.56. The index is just 4 points shy of its record high.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 26.41 points, or 0.51
percent, at 5,230.99.
"It's certainly hard to fight the recent trend, which has
been a better appetite for risk and I don't see anything to
upset things," said Mark Heppenstall, CIO of Penn Mutual Asset
Management. "It seems stocks are a better long-term investment
at this point."
Oil prices reversed course, albeit in choppy trading, after
the International Energy Agency forecast crude markets would
rebalance in the next few months.
Valeant fell 7 percent after the Wall Street Journal
reported that U.S. federal prosecutors had opened a criminal
investigation on the drugmaker.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,936
to 720. On the Nasdaq, 1,568 issues rose and 644 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 22 new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and eight new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)