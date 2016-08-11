Aug 11 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as strong labor market data and upbeat corporate earnings reports buoyed investor sentiment about U.S. economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 41.64 points, or 0.23 percent, at 18,537.3, the S&P 500 was up 5.46 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,180.95 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.63 points, or 0.34 percent, at 5,222.22. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)