US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground as earnings, data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.41 pct, Nasdaq 0.52 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Aug 12 Wall Street opened lower on Friday as weaker-than-expected economic data weighed.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.82 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,592.7, the S&P 500 was down 2.69 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,183.1 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.94 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,219.46. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
