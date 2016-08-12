Aug 12 Wall Street opened lower on Friday as weaker-than-expected economic data weighed.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.82 points, or 0.11 percent, at 18,592.7, the S&P 500 was down 2.69 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,183.1 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.94 points, or 0.17 percent, at 5,219.46. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)