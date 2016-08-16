* Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 2.25 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 16 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Tuesday, a day after Wall Street closed at record highs
and ahead of a raft of economic data.
* The markets are awaiting the release of the minutes from
the Federal Reserve's July meeting on Wednesday that would
provide clues on when it would be able to raise interest rates
and its take on the health of the economy.
* Traders remain largely skeptical of a rate hike in the
near term, with inflation running below the Fed's 2 percent
target, mixed economic data and central banks worldwide
unleashing stimulus programs to support their economies.
* Traders have priced in a mere 9 percent chance of a rate
hike in September and a 37.4 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* The dollar index slipped to its lowest level this
month after San Francisco Fed President John William said
central banks might have to raise inflation targets, focus more
on growth and back much looser fiscal policy in future.
* The Labor Department's consumer price index, expected to
be published at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT), is likely to have
remained unchanged in July after rising 0.2 percent in June.
* The Commerce Department will release its report on housing
starts, which likely slipped to 1.18 million-unit rate last
month from 1.19 million-unit in June. The data is also due at
8:30 a.m. ET. A report on industrial production is expected at
9:15 a.m. ET.
* Wall Street closed at record highs on Monday as commodity
stocks rose on the back of a weak dollar.
* Oil prices continued to trade at 5-week highs on Tuesday,
fueled by talk of producers taking action to prop up the market.
* Dow component Home Depot's shares fell 0.41 percent
in premarket trading after its quarterly sales narrowly missed
analysts' estimates. Shares of rival Lowe's were down
marginally at $81.50.
* Hain Celestial plunged nearly 24 percent to
$40.70 after the company said it would delay the release of its
fourth-quarter results.
* Specialty chemicals distributor Univar fell 7.3
percent after the company announced the sale of about 21 million
shares.
Futures snapshot at 6:47 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 28 points, or 0.15 percent,
with 17,738 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.25 points, or 0.1
percent, with 112,640 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 15,473 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)