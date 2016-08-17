* Fed to release July meeting minutes at 2:00 p.m. ET
* Target, Lowe's fall after profit forecast cuts
* Cisco among top drags on all three indexes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 17 U.S. stocks were lower on Wednesday as
investors held off from making big bets ahead of the release of
the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged at its meeting last
month but said near-term risks to the economy had diminished,
leaving the door open for a possible rate hike this year.
Investors will parse the minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET (1800
GMT), for hints on when the Fed would next raise rates,
particularly in light of New York Fed President William Dudley's
hawkish comments on Tuesday.
Dudley, a permanent voting member and a close ally of Fed
Chair Janet Yellen, said a rate hike as soon as September was
possible given evidence of wage gains and a tighter labor
market.
"Investors seem guarded today," said Eric Wiegand, senior
portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank.
"There is not a lot of enthusiasm in either direction as
investors continue to wait for greater clarity on the direction
of growth and on central bank policies."
Traders see an 18 percent chance of a hike in September, up
from 9 percent before Dudley's Tuesday comments, while the bets
jumped to 45.5 percent from 37.4 percent for December, according
to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard, also a
voting member, stood by his view that a single rate hike is all
that was needed for the "foreseeable future."
Poor results from big retailers Target and Lowe's
also hurt investor sentiment.
Shares of both the companies were down about 6.5 percent
after they cut full-year earnings forecasts.
The stocks were chiefly responsible for the 0.62 percent
decline in the S&P 500's consumer discretionary index.
At 13:06 p.m. ET (1706 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 22.29 points, or 0.12 percent, at
18,529.73, the S&P 500 was down 2.5 points, or 0.11
percent, at 2,175.65 and the Nasdaq Composite index was
down 7.86 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,219.25.
Nine of the 10 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the
interest rate-sensitive sectors - telecom service providers
falling the most. Financials, which stand to
gain in the event of rate hike, declined the least.
The CBOE volatility index, or Wall Street's "fear
gauge," rose by the most in over three weeks, suggesting weak
investor appetite for riskier assets.
Wall Street has been trading at record highs in the past few
weeks, supported by better-than-expected corporate earnings and
expectations of the Fed keeping rates low.
Cisco fell 2.04 percent to $30.49 after technology
news site CRN reported the company is laying off about 14,000
employees or 20 percent of its global workforce.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,680 to 1,217. On the Nasdaq, 1,604 issues fell and 1,109
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed seven new 52-week highs and no new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 19 new lows.
