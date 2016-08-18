US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
Aug 18 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday, a day after minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting showed policymakers were divided over whether to raise interest rates in the near-term.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.99 points, or 0.01 percent, to 18,571.95, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,182.52 and the Nasdaq Composite index added 0.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,229.01. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates