Aug 23 U.S. stocks opened higher for the first time in three days on Tuesday as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech this week for clues on the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 68.9 points, or 0.37 percent, at 18,598.32.

The S&P 500 was up 7.16 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,189.8.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 20.58 points, or 0.39 percent, at 5,265.18. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)