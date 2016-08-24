* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4.25 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 24 U.S. stock index futures were flat on
Wednesday as investors keep up their wait for Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday for clues on the timing of
a rate hike.
* Yellen's keynote speech will be the main focus of a
meeting of global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The
meet, which starts Thursday, has traditionally been used by Fed
chiefs as a platform to signal the direction of monetary policy.
* Recent hawkish comments from some Fed policymakers,
including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, have raised
expectations that Yellen might signal the possibility of a hike
in September.
* Wall Street has been on a record-setting run due to
continued expectations for low rates, coupled with upbeat
corporate earnings and strong economic data.
* Wall Street closed higher on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq
hitting a record intraday high, supported by robust housing
market data and gains in technology stocks.
* A report on U.S. existing home sales by the National
Association of Realtors is likely to show resales fell 0.4
percent in July. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
* Shares of Express Inc plunged 19 percent in
premarket trading after the apparel maker slashed its full-year
earnings outlook.
* Intuit fell 4.9 percent after the tax-preparation
software maker gave a dismal profit and revenue forecast for the
current quarter.
Futures snapshot at 7:01 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.06 percent,
with 18,208 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 2 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 125,577 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 17,798 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)