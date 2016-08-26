* Yellen due to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET
* Q2 GDP grows by 1.1 pct vs prior estimate of 1.2 pct
* Herbalife drops on report of Icahn's planned stake sale
* Futures down: Dow 43 pts, S&P 0.5 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 26 Wall Street was set to open flat on
Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech,
with investors hoping for a clearer picture on the timing of the
next interest rate hike.
Yellen speaks before a gathering of global central bankers
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT).
Her language will be carefully scrutinized, especially after
an increasing number Fed policymakers have pushed the case for
raising rates by pointing at improving employment and inflation
rates.
The markets have been on tenterhooks all of this week in the
run-up to Yellen's speech. Wall Street has dropped about 0.5
percent since Monday, its steepest weekly decline since the
Brexit-induced selloff in June.
"I think today it's going to be more about taking the
temperature than a will-they-wont-they scenario," said Paul
Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management.
"The markets will open lower and later recover. Since we are
trading at record highs, a 3-5 percent decline is not the end of
the world."
Dow e-minis were down 43 points, or 0.23 percent at
8:19 a.m. ET, with 18,389 contracts changing hands.
S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.5 points, or 0.02
percent, with 114,614 contracts traded.
Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 16,537 contracts.
The dollar index edged lower as traders refused to
completely buy into the recent rhetoric on rates, while prices
of gold a safe haven, rose after five days of losses.
Analysts have said it was more plausible that rates would be
raised in December than next month, given that inflation rates
remain below the Fed's 2.0-percent target and the upcoming U.S.
presidential elections.
Traders have priced in a 21 percent chance of a September
rate hike, with the odds rising to 41.4 percent for a move in
December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
A report on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower
pace than previously estimated for the second quarter. However,
consumer spending, which makes up more than two-thirds of
economic activity, was revised up to show it increased at the
fastest rate since the fourth quarter of 2014.
Shares of Herbalife fell 6 percent to $58.25 in
premarket trading after a report said Carl Icahn, the
nutritional supplement maker's top shareholder, was looking to
sell his stake.
Autodesk rose 3.5 percent after reporting
better-than-expected quarterly sales.
GameStop dropped 7.7 percent after quarterly revenue
at the world's largest retailer of video games missed analysts'
estimates.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)