* Oil prices drop about 1 percent
* ADP report: 177,000 jobs added in August vs est. 175,000
* Palo Alto drops after disappointing forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.19 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct
(Updates to open)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 31 Wall Street was slightly lower on
Wednesday, the last trading day of August, as a stronger dollar
weighed on oil prices and materials companies.
Oil prices dropped about 1 percent as the dollar traded at
three-week highs. Exxon fell 0.6 percent and was the top
drag on the S&P.
The 0.74 percent drop in the S&P 500 energy index
weighed on the benchmark.
Materials, which includes companies with large
overseas operations, was off 0.62 percent.
Investors, however, are focused on the upcoming U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data on Friday which could provide clues on the timing
of the next interest rate hike.
The markets have been playing a guessing game on when the
Federal Reserve would be able to raise rates after top Fed
officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, turned hawkish on the
back of slow but steady economic growth.
Boston Fed president and voting member Eric Rosengren, in a
panel discussion in China on Wednesday, said the Fed was nearing
its employment and inflation rate goals, adding that rate hikes
could shield the economy.
A smaller-than-expected drop in private payrolls numbers
boosted investors optimism about Friday's jobs report which
includes both private and public sector employment.
The U.S. private sector added 177,000 jobs in August,
compared with expectations of 175,000.
At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 34.18 points, or 0.19 percent, at 18,420.12.
The S&P 500 was down 4.18 points, or 0.19 percent, at
2,171.94.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 10.12 points, or 0.19
percent, at 5,212.87.
"I think today will be very quiet. It's all about Friday
morning, it's late August and most risk managers aren't going to
allow traders to comes in with large positions," said John
Brady, senior vice president at R.J. O'Brien & Associates in
Chicago.
The markets are still skeptical of the Fed raising rates in
September, given the U.S. presidential elections in November and
inflation rate that rides below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Traders have priced in a 27 percent chance of a rate
increase in September and a 54.4 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
Financials, which gain the most in a higher rate
environment, was the only sector that was trading higher.
Palo Alto dropped 7.5 percent to $132.87 after the
cyber security firm forecast current-quarter profit and revenue
below analysts' estimates.
Juno Therapeutics fell 6.5 percent to $29.65 after
BTIG initiated coverage with a "sell" rating.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,670 to 951. On the Nasdaq, 1,385 issues fell and 858 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 10 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 48 new highs and six new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)