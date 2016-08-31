* Oil prices drop 2.7 percent; Exxon, Chevon drag down
indexes
* ADP report: 177,000 jobs added in August vs est. 175,000
* Palo Alto drops after disappointing forecast
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.38 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 31 Wall Street extended losses on Wednesday,
the last trading day of August, as lower oil prices weighed on
energy stocks.
Oil prices fell 2.5 percent after U.S. government data
showed a large unexpected weekly build in U.S. crude and
distillate stockpiles and a smaller-than-expected draw in
gasoline.
Oil was also pressured by the dollar index, trading
at a three-week high.
The S&P 500 energy index plunged 1.6 percent as
Exxon Mobil and Chevron fell 1 percent. Exxon
was the top drag on the S&P 500 and Chevron on the Dow.
Materials, which includes companies with large
overseas operations, was off 0.92 percent.
"I think people are too focused on transitory events and
that's what is causing these ups and downs in oil prices," said
John Conlon, chief equity strategist at People's United Wealth
Management.
Investors are also looking at the upcoming U.S. nonfarm
payrolls data on Friday which could provide clues on the timing
of the next interest rate hike.
The markets have been playing a guessing game on when the
Federal Reserve would be able to raise rates after top Fed
officials, including Chair Janet Yellen, turned hawkish on the
back of slow but steady economic growth.
A smaller-than-expected drop in private payrolls numbers
boosted investor optimism about Friday's jobs report which
includes both private and public sector employment.
Traders have priced in a 27 percent chance of a rate
increase in September and a 54.4 percent chance in December,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 11:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average
was down 63.66 points, or 0.34 percent, at 18,390.64.
The S&P 500 was down 8.26 points, or 0.38 percent, at
2,167.86.
The Nasdaq Composite was down 17.13 points, or 0.33
percent, at 5,205.86.
The S&P 500 is on track to mark its sixth straight month of
gains and the Dow its fifth month. All three major indexes
closed at records levels on Aug. 11, the first time since 1999.
Palo Alto dropped 7.8 percent to $132.20 after the
cyber security firm forecast current-quarter profit and revenue
below analysts' estimates.
H&R Block was the top percentage loser on the S&P
500, falling 13 percent after the U.S. tax preparer reported
quarterly revenue that missed analysts' expectations by a large
margin.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,976 to 834. On the Nasdaq, 1,913 issues fell and 706 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 12 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 68 new highs and 15 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)