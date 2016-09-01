* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 3.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts
By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Yashaswini Swamynathan
Sept 1 U.S. stock index futures were higher on
Thursday ahead of a raft of economic data, including a crucial
jobs report on Friday.
* The stress on data has become especially apparent after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said last week that solid
performance in the labor market has strengthened the case for an
interest rate hike.
* Investors will assess Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls
numbers to see whether robust hiring from June continued through
August. A Reuters survey of economists shows that about 180,000
jobs were likely added in the month.
* The biggest question on investors' minds is the timing of
the next rate hike, after a host of Fed officials, including
Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, hinted at a move as early as this
month.
* The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy-setting body, is scheduled to meet on Sept. 20-21.
* Traders, however, have priced in a mere 24 percent chance
of a hike this month. The odds rise to 53.6 percent for
December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
* Analysts have said the central bank is most likely to hold
off raising rates in September, given inflation rates that run
below its 2 percent target and the upcoming U.S. presidential
elections in November.
* The Institute of Supply Management's national factory
activity index is expected to have edged lower to 52.0 this
month from 52.6 in July. The report is due at 10:00 a.m. ET
(1400 GMT) on Thursday.
* Data at 8:30 a.m. ET is likely to show that 265,000
Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week,
continuing a trend for claims falling below the 300,000 mark for
the 78th straight week.
* Oil prices recovered some ground on Thursday, after Saudi
Arabia said OPEC was moving towards a common position on oil
production that some investors think could support prices.
* Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, with the S&P turning
slightly negative for August, as weak oil prices weighed on
energy stocks.
* Charter Communications rose 4.6 percent to $269
after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cable services company
is set to join the S&P 500 index.
* Wynn Resorts rose 3.6 percent to $92.50 after
Macau, the world's biggest casino hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise
in gambling revenue in August.
* Salesforce.com dropped 7.2 percent after the cloud
software maker reported a disappointing current quarter revenue.
Futures snapshot at 7:13 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 37 points, or 0.2 percent,
with 21,384 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.15
percent, with 139,653 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.28
percent, on volume of 22,894 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)