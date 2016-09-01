* ISM's factory activity index drops to 49.4 in August
* Jobless claims rise to 263,000 last week vs est. 265,000
* Banks among top drags on S&P, Dow
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Mamidipudi Soumithri
Sept 1 The S&P 500 and the Dow were slightly
lower on Thursday, after sluggish monthly factory activity data
dented optimism about the economy, even as investors count down
to a crucial jobs report on Friday.
The Nasdaq was higher, boosted by Charter Communications
, which rose 4.2 percent after the S&P Dow Jones Indices
said the cable services company is set to join the S&P 500
index. Gains in Microsoft and Apple also
buoyed the index.
A report from the Institute of Supply Management showed U.S.
factory activity contracted for the first time in six months in
August as new orders and production tumbled.
"It's an under-50 ISM number. Given that the Fed is so
data-dependent, the market is worrying about how that will
affect the Fed's decision," said Ernie Cecilia, chief investment
officer of Bryn Mawr Trust in Pennsylvania.
The report precedes Friday's monthly nonfarm payrolls data
which is likely to weigh on Fed while deciding the timing of the
next interest rate hike.
Solid performance in the labor market and reduced risks to
economic outlook have encouraged the Fed to take a more hawkish
stance on raising rates.
However, any weakness in economic activity could scuttle
plans for any rate increase this year.
Traders have priced in a 24 percent chance of a hike in
September, down from 30 percent before the ISM data was
released. The odds for a hike in December fell to 53.6 percent
from 57.2 percent, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.
At 12:38 p.m. ET (1638 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial
average was down 7.19 points, or 0.04 percent, at
18,393.69.
The S&P 500 was down 2.65 points, or 0.12 percent, at
2,168.3.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.11 points, or 0.17
percent, at 5,222.33.
The S&P 500's financial index saw its biggest
decline in nearly two months after the ISM data raised doubts of
a rate hike as early as this month.
"The financials have had a good run in the past few weeks,
so there maybe some profit taking coming into the release of the
employment numbers tomorrow," Cecilia said.
Shares of Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells
Fargo and Citigroup fell between 1-1.6 percent and
were among the top drags on the S&P.
Goldman Sachs fell 0.8 percent and pulled down the
Dow the most.
A 2.6 percent drop in oil prices weighed down energy
companies. Exxon was off 0.6 percent and Chevron
fell 0.5 percent
Wynn Resorts was the top percentage gainer on the
S&P, gaining 6.1 percent after Macau, the world's biggest casino
hub, posted a 1.1 percent rise in gambling revenue in August.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,629 to 1,255. On the Nasdaq, 1,421 issues fell and 1,269
advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 13 new 52-week highs and two new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 87 new highs and 22 new lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)