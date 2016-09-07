US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Sept 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors sought more clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.67 points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,510.45, the S&P 500 was down 2.66 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,183.82 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.38 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,273.53.
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates