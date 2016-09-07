Sept 7 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors sought more clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.67 points, or 0.15 percent, at 18,510.45, the S&P 500 was down 2.66 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,183.82 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.38 points, or 0.05 percent, at 5,273.53.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)