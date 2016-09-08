US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
Sept 8 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by a 1 percent drop in Apple shares, a day after the company unveiled the new iPhone 7.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.59 points, or 0.29 percent, at 18,471.55, the S&P 500 was down 4.9 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,181.26 and the Nasdaq composite was down 15.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,268.14. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates