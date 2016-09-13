Sept 13 Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday, with energy stocks falling on lower oil prices and financials hit by diminished prospects of an interest rate hike in the near term.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 101.46 points, or 0.55 percent, at 18,223.61.

The S&P 500 was down 12.53 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,146.51.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 30.11 points, or 0.58 percent, at 5,181.77.