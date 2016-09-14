US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Sept 14 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after a steep selloff a day earlier and in tandem with the recent oscillation as investors fret over monetary policy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14.31 points, or 0.08 percent, at 18,081.06.
The S&P 500 was up 2.58 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,129.6.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 13.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,168.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates