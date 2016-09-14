Sept 14 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday after a steep selloff a day earlier and in tandem with the recent oscillation as investors fret over monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14.31 points, or 0.08 percent, at 18,081.06.

The S&P 500 was up 2.58 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,129.6.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 13.19 points, or 0.26 percent, at 5,168.45. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)