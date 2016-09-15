US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Sept 15 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after lackluster data raised worries about economic health even while reducing the chances of an interest rate hike in the near term.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.09 points, or 0.12 percent, at 18,055.86.
The S&P 500 was up 1.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,127.24.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 12.62 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,186.39. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates