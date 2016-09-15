Sept 15 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after lackluster data raised worries about economic health even while reducing the chances of an interest rate hike in the near term.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.09 points, or 0.12 percent, at 18,055.86.

The S&P 500 was up 1.47 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,127.24.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 12.62 points, or 0.24 percent, at 5,186.39. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)