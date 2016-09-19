Sept 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as oil prices recovered and investors expected the Federal Reserve to hold steady on interest rates at its meeting this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.59 points, or 0.26 percent, at 18,171.39, the S&P 500 was up 6.56 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,145.72 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 19.35 points, or 0.37 percent, at 5,263.91. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)