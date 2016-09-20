US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
Sept 20 U.S. stocks opened higher as investors saw little room for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in a two-day meeting starting Tuesday.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 83.62 points, or 0.46 percent, at 18,203.79, the S&P 500 was up 8.89 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,148.01 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.53 points, or 0.37 percent, at 5,254.56. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates