Sept 21 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors expected the Federal Reserve to stand pat on interest rates after a two-day policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.02 points, or 0.45 percent, at 18,210.98, the S&P 500 was up 7.75 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,147.51 and the Nasdaq composite was up 21.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 5,263.25. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)