US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
Sept 27 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as weak oil prices weighed on energy stocks amid fading hopes of a deal to limit oversupply.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 16.4 points, or 0.09 percent, at 18,078.43, the S&P 500 was down 2.35 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,143.75 and the Nasdaq composite was down 4.13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 5,253.37. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates