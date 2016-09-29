Sept 29 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors assessed a set of economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials ahead of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.49 points, or 0.05 percent, at 18,330.75, the S&P 500 was down 1.85 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,169.52 and the Nasdaq composite was down 5.42 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,313.13. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)