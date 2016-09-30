Sept 30 Wall Street opened higher on Friday, the last trading day of the quarter, as financial stocks rose and investors assessed a set of economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 107.59 points, or 0.59 percent, at 18,251.04, the S&P 500 was up 10.42 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,161.55 and the Nasdaq composite was up 22.31 points, or 0.42 percent, at 5,291.46. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)