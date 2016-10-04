US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher as technology stocks rose and investors assessed the chances of an interest rate hike in the coming months.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 18,293.29, the S&P 500 was up 3.5 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,164.7 and the Nasdaq composite was up 16.98 points, or 0.32 percent, at 5,317.85. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates