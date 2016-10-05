Oct 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as energy companies got a boost from a rise in oil prices, which touched their highest since June.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.37 points, or 0.3 percent, at 18,222.82, the S&P 500 was up 5.57 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,156.06 and the Nasdaq composite was up 15.65 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,305.31. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)