Oct 7 U.S. stock index futures reversed course to trade higher after employment growth slowed for the third straight month in September, which could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising interest rates.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.08 percent, with 208,172 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 29,618 contracts.

* Dow e-minis were up 29 points, or 0.16 percent, with 29,682 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)