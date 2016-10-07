US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
* Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Oct 7 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as a slowdown in monthly employment growth muddied the prospects of an interest rate hike in the near term.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to 18,296.92, the S&P 500 gained 4.49 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,165.26 and the Nasdaq composite added 6.90 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,313.75.
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates