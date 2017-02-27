* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P up 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 4.25
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 27 U.S. stock index futures struggled for
direction on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts
following Wall Street's record-setting run.
* Investors will keenly watch President Donald Trump's
address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening for
clues on his proposed tax reform and how he plans to overhaul
the Affordable Healthcare Act.
* Trump's promise a few weeks ago of a "phenomenal" tax
announcement helped rekindle a post-election rally, driving the
main U.S. markets to record highs.
* But since then, scant detail on his policies has led to
increased caution and markets have traded range-bound. Utilities
and telecom services stocks - traditionally defensive sectors of
the S&P 500 index - outperformed the others in the past week.
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its 11th
straight record close on Friday even though it rose just 0.05
percent.
* A report from the U.S. Commerce Department is likely to
show orders for long-lasting manufactured goods increased 1.7
percent in January after slipping 0.5 percent the previous
month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* Among stocks, electric carmaker Tesla slipped
nearly 2 percent in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs
downgraded the company's stock to "sell" from "neutral" and
lowered its price target.
* Apple edged up 0.4 percent to $137.20 after
Warren Buffett told CNBC that Berkshire Hathaway had
bought 120 million shares of the iPhone maker this year.
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical jumped 41 percent to $28
following the success of its lead experimental drug in a
late-stage study.
* Sun Communities dropped 5.9 percent to $78.61
after Citigroup downgraded the REIT's stock to "neutral",
according to a trader.
Futures snapshot at 6:56 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 25,220 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 150,419 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.25 points, or 0.08
percent, on volume of 23,319 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)