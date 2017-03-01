March 1 U.S. stocks opened at record intraday
highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for
the first time ever as a more measured tone in President Donald
Trump's speech reassured investors and bank stocks gained on
higher chances of an interest rate hike this month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 184.17
points, or 0.88 percent, at 20,996.41, the S&P 500 was up
18.65 points, or 0.789037 percent, at 2,382.29 and the Nasdaq
composite was up 49.66 points, or 0.85 percent, at
5,875.10.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)