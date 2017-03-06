March 6 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him weighed on investors' risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.46 points, or 0.37 percent, to 20,927.25. The S&P 500 lost 10.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,372.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.04 points, or 0.43 percent, to 5,845.72. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)