* Futures down: Dow 26 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 8.5 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 7 U.S. stock index futures were down on
Tuesday as investors assessed the potential impact of U.S.
President Donald Trump's latest moves, including a plan to
repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.
* Healthcare stocks will be in focus after Republicans
unveiled a proposal on Monday that would roll back extra
healthcare funding for the poor and introduce a system of tax
credits for people to buy insurance.
* A record run on Wall Street has lost momentum in the past
few days as investors seek more details on Trump's proposals,
including reduced regulations, tax cuts and higher
infrastructure spending.
* The so-called Trump rally has led to inflated stock market
valuations. The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward
earnings estimates against the long-term average of about 15
times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
* Investors are also positioning themselves for an
all-but-certain interest rate hike when the Federal Reserve's
policy-setting body meets next week. The meeting could also call
for faster rate hikes.
* A report on international trade data will likely show U.S.
trade deficit widened to $48.5 billion in January from $44.3
billion in December. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT).
* Newly minted shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc
fell 4 percent to $22.04 in premarket trading after a group
representing large institutional investors asked stock index
providers to bar the company and others who sell non-voting
shares from their stock benchmarks.
* Dish Network was up 4.52 percent at $64 after the
satellite TV company would join the S&P 500 effective next week.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 26 points, or 0.12 percent,
with 14,191 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 4 points, or 0.17
percent, with 82,366 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 8.5 points, or 0.16
percent, on volume of 14,675 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)