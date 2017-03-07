BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
* Announces pricing of $198 million multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as healthcare stocks declined and investors readied themselves for an interest rate hike next week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.94 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,933.4, the S&P 500 was down 4.09 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,371.22 and the Nasdaq composite was down 12.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,836.65. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.