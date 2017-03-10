* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs est. 190,000
* Unemployment rate at 4.7 pct
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 10 U.S. stocks rose on Friday amid
broad-based gains as a stellar jobs report underscored the
strength of the economy, potentially giving the Federal Reserve
enough ammunition to raise interest rates next week.
Data showed 235,000 jobs were added in the public and
private sectors in February, blowing past economists' average
estimate of 190,000. The number of jobs created in January was
revised up to 238,000.
Unemployment rate edged down to 4.7 percent, while average
earnings rose 0.2 percent in February.
"This report is consistent with an exceedingly healthy labor
backdrop and, I think more critically, it's a number that will
embolden the Fed to raise rates in March," said Tom Porcelli,
chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
At 9:37 a.m. ET (1437 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 59.56 points, or 0.29 percent, at 20,917.75, the
S&P 500 was up 9.47 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,374.34
and the Nasdaq Composite was up 27.04 points, or 0.46
percent, at 5,865.85.
All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technology
providing the biggest boost.
The odds of a rate hike at the Fed's meeting next week rose
to 92 percent after the report, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen's conference on March 15 following
the two-day meeting will be closely watched for clues on the
pace of future rate hikes.
In the 49 days of Donald Trump's presidency, the Dow Jones
Industrial Average broke above 21,000 points and the S&P 500
crossed $20 trillion in market value on bets that he would usher
in an era of tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher
infrastructure spending.
However, the lack of detail on Trump's plans has raised
questions about valuations and taken the heat off the
post-election rally.
"The onus is now on our policymaking friends in Washington
to deliver," said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM US LLP
in New York.
Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities were off
4.7 percent at $108.36 after the REIT priced an offering of 6.1
million shares at $108.55 per share - a 4.5 percent discount to
its Thursday close.
Finisar Corp dropped 17 percent to $29.11 after the
network equipment maker issued disappointing revenue and profit
forecasts for the current quarter.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,194
to 433. On the Nasdaq, 1,760 issues rose and 500 fell.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and nine new lows.
