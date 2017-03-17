* Futures up: Dow 19 pts, S&P 0.25 pts, Nasdaq 5.25 pts
By Anya George Tharakan
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little
changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after
the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first
time this year.
* Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of
20 major economies meet in Germany for two days to discuss the
world economy.
* Members are likely to renounce competitive devaluations
and warn against exchange rate volatility, but have not yet
found a common stance on trade and protectionism, according to a
draft statement of their meeting.
* Investors are now turning their attention to economic
data, while seeking more clarity on President Donald Trump's
proposed policies such as tax cuts and looser regulations.
* A report from the Federal Reserve is expected to show that
industrial production rebounded by 0.2 percent in February after
falling 0.3 percent the previous month. The data is due at 9:15
a.m. ET (1315 GMT).
* Wall Street slipped on Thursday, pressured by healthcare
shares as traders cashed in gains from one of the best
performing sectors so far this year.
* Among stocks, Valeant was up 4.5 percent at $11.70
in premarket trading after ValueAct Capital raised its stake in
the drug company.
* Tiffany's shares rose 1.4 percent to $91.20, after
the company posted its second straight rise in quarterly
revenue, boosted by strong demand for its high-end jewelry in
Japan and China.
* Adobe shares were up 5.6 percent at $129.15 after
the company posted better-than-expected quarterly results,
buoyed by demand for its Creative Cloud package of software
tools, which includes Photoshop.
Futures snapshot at 7:11 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.09 percent,
with 1,785 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 18,918 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 5.25 points, or 0.1
percent, on volume of 2,001 contracts.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Yashaswini Swamynathan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)