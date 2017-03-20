* Futures down: Dow 8 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
March 20 U.S. stock index futures were lower on
Monday as investors treaded carefully following the G20's
decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism.
* Financial leaders of the world's biggest economies dropped
a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to an
increasingly protectionist United States after a two-day meeting
failed to yield a compromise.
* Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans is
scheduled to speak on the economy at 1:30 p.m. ET (1530 GMT) and
will participate in a live television interview at 8:30 a.m. ET.
* The week is expected to see a host of Fed speakers,
including Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday.
* The central bank raised interest rates for the first time
this year by 25 basis points last week but stuck to its outlook
for two more hikes this year, instead of three expected by the
market.
* U.S. stocks dipped on Friday as bank shares fell alongside
Treasury yields, while Adobe helped buoy the S&P tech sector and
the Nasdaq Composite.
* Oil prices fell more than 1 percent as investors made
record cuts to bets on rising prices after strong drilling data
from the United States fed concerns about the effectiveness of
OPEC-led production cuts to curb a supply glut.
* Shares of Array Biopharma fell 22 percent to
$8.25 in premarket trading after J.P. Morgan cut its price
target on the stock.
* Sprouts Farmers Market <SFM.O,> was up 9 percent at $24
after Bloomberg reported that grocery business Albertsons Cos
held preliminary talks to merge with natural and organic foods
grocer.
Futures snapshot at 7:10 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.04 percent,
with 12,987 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 3 points, or 0.13
percent, with 69,745 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.03
percent, on volume of 15,415 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)