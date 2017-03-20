March 20 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors digested the G20's decision to drop a pledge to keep global trade free and as oil prices fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to 20,905.14.

The S&P 500 lost 2.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,375.91.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.45 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,899.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)