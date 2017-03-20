BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors digested the G20's decision to drop a pledge to keep global trade free and as oil prices fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.48 points, or 0.05 percent, to 20,905.14.
The S&P 500 lost 2.34 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,375.91.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.45 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,899.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* The9 limited signs definitive agreement regarding private placement
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for may 2017