* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by higher oil prices and ahead of a closely watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President Donald Trump's ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.77 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,698.35, the S&P 500 gained 4.52 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,350.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.86 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,839.55. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer