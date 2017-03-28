* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1.5 opts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
March 28 U.S. stock index futures edged higher
on Tuesday, a day after hitting six-week lows, as investors
looked beyond President Donald Trump's first major legislative
stumble and focused on his promise of tax reforms.
* Questions about Trump's ability to prevail over Congress
surfaced after Republicans were forced to withdraw a bill to
reform the American healthcare system on Friday.
* However, losses on Wall Street were kept in check on hopes
that Trump would be able to deliver on his pledge to lower taxes
- a proposition that has driven a record-breaking rally on Wall
Street.
* The White House late Monday said it would take a lead role
in crafting legislation to reform the U.S. tax code, with an
August target date.
* The dollar traded slightly higher on Tuesday, recovering
from the lowest level it hit since the November presidential
election on Monday, while gold prices came off their one-month
high.
* The Conference Board will issue a report, which is likely
to show consumer confidence at 114.0 in March, slightly below
114.8 in February. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET (1600 GMT).
* Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks at a conference
in Washington at 12:50 p.m. ET (1650 GMT) and could provide some
insight into the timing of the central bank's next interest rate
hike.
* Other Fed officials scheduled to make appearances include
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell, Dallas Fed President Robert
Kaplan and his Kansas City counterpart, Esther George.
* Shares of Ford rose 0.96 percent at $11.57 in
premarket trading after Trump tweeted that the U.S. automaker
would make a major announcement regarding three plants in
Michigan.
* Red Hat was up 4.7 percent at $86.10 in light
premarket trading after the Linux operating system distributor
reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' expectations.
Futures snapshot at 6:55 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were up 5 points, or 0.02 percent,
with 14,865 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.06
percent, with 86,272 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.13
percent, on volume of 16,802 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva)