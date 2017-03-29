GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
The Dow was down 41.91 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,659.59, the S&P 500 was down 2.92 points, or 0.123804 percent, at 2,355.65 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.27 points or flat, at 5,874.87. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider its environmental review of the Dakota Access Pipeline on Wednesday, opening up the possibility that the line could be shut at a later date.