* Futures down: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Tanya Agrawal
March 30 U.S. stock index futures were slightly
lower on Thursday as investors awaited key economic data,
including a final reading on fourth-quarter GDP numbers, and
speeches by a host of Federal Reserve officials.
* The market has been choppy in the past few days as
investors look for new catalysts and ahead of first-quarter
corporate earnings.
* Investors have been assessing what the Republicans'
failure to pass a healthcare bill means for tax reform and the
rest of President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda, hopes for
which have helped drive stocks to record highs.
* The stock rally may be near its peak, according to a
Reuters poll of strategists, who forecast U.S. shares will gain
less than 3 percent between now and year-end. The S&P has risen
10.3 percent since the U.S. election.
* The rapid climb in equities has raised concerns regarding
valuations, with the S&P 500 trading at nearly 18 times earnings
estimates for the next 12 months against its long-term average
of 15 times.
* The market will be looking at quarterly earnings to see if
valuations can be supported. First-quarter earnings for S&P 500
companies are expected to rise 10.1 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* The U.S. Commerce Department's third estimate of
fourth-quarter GDP is expected to show that the economy grew at
a 2.0 percent pace, instead of the previously reported 1.9
percent. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* Separately, initial jobless claims data for the week ended
March 25 is expected to show a drop to 248,000 applications from
261,000 reported the week before.
* Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Dallas Fed chief
Robert Kaplan, San Francisco Fed head John Williams and New York
Fed President William Dudley are all scheduled to make
appearances.
* On Wednesday, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he
favored further interest rate hikes this year, while Boston Fed
President Eric Rosengren said the Fed should raise rates three
more times in 2017.
* Shares of Lululemon Athletica fell 18.8 percent
to $53.84 in premarket trading after the Canadian yoga and
leisure apparel retailer said first-quarter comparable sales
were expected to fall.
* ConocoPhillips rose 6.4 percent to $48.90 after
the company said it agreed to sell oil sands and western
Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy. Cenovus
was down 9.8 percent at $11.80.
Futures snapshot at 6:58 a.m. EDT:
* Dow e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.11 percent,
with 12,509 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.75 points, or 0.12
percent, with 80,955 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 4.75 points, or 0.09
percent, on volume of 17,611 contracts.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)