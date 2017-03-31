March 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as investors locked in gains on what is likely to be Wall Street's strongest first-quarter performance in four years.

he Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.13 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,692.36, the S&P 500 was down 4.39 points, or 0.185384 percent, at 2,363.67 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.77 points, or 0.15 percent, at 5,905.57. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)