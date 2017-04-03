BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, the first trading day of the second quarter, with investors awaiting President Donald Trump's first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 12.46 points, or 0.06 percent, at 20,675.68, the S&P 500 edged up 0.81 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,363.53 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 5,919.52. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group