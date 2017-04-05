BRIEF-World Acceptance files for non-timely 10-K
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
April 5 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after solid private employment data underscored the strength of the economy, boosted financials stocks and helped soothe worries about President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his policy plans.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 84.62 points, or 0.41 percent, at 20,773.86, the S&P 500 was up 7.86 points, or 0.33 percent, at 2,368.02 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 13.70 points, or 0.23 percent, at 5,912.30. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced on Wednesday its average prices at refineries by 2.3 percent for gasoline and 5.8 percent for diesel, the company said in a securities filing.