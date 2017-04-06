April 6 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, as gains in energy shares were offset by declines in financial companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 4.32 points, or 0.02 percent, at 20,643.83, the S&P 500 was down 0.34 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,352.61, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.33 points, or 0.11 percent, at 5,870.81. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)