BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.73 points, or 0.07 percent, at 20,669.83, the S&P 500 was up 1.52 points, or 0.064529 percent, at 2,357.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.04 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,883.86. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: