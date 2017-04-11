* Gold prices set for best day in nearly one month
* VIX hits highest level since November
* Apple top drag on all three indexes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.68 pct, Nasdaq 0.93 pct
(Adds details, comments, updates prices)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
April 11 U.S. stocks extended losses on Tuesday,
setting up for their worst day in three weeks in a broad decline
as mounting geopolitical tensions drove investors to safe-haven
assets.
The White House said on Monday President Donald Trump was
open to authorizing additional strikes on Syria if its
government uses chemical weapons again or deploys barrel bombs,
while North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the United
States if provoked as a U.S. Navy strike group moved towards the
western Pacific.
Prices of safe-haven gold rose more than 1 percent,
up the most in nearly one month. Investors also ditched riskier
assets for the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries.
The dollar softened, while oil prices eased from five-week
highs.
The moves in bonds, foreign exchange and stocks are
suggesting a risk-off trade because of the geopolitical
concerns, said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"The question is, is there going to be an escalation, and
that's always what the market is worried about, particularly
with a new administration."
At 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial
Average was down 95.14 points, or 0.46 percent, at
20,562.88, the S&P 500 was down 16.04 points, or 0.68
percent, at 2,341.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down
54.81 points, or 0.93 percent, at 5,826.12.
Ten of the eleven major S&P 500 sectors were lower.
Technology was the biggest loser, with a 1.1 percent
decline, pulled down by Apple.
The iPhone maker's shares fell 1.7 percent, the biggest drag
on all the three major Wall Street indexes.
The financials sector was the second-biggest loser,
down 0.93 percent, weighed down by Bank of America and
Wells Fargo.
A rally in financial shares stalled recently as investors
fretted over lofty valuations ahead of first-quarter earnings
season that begins later this week and Trump's ability to make
good on his pro-growth promises.
Real estate - considered a defensive play of the
broader index - was the sole gainer. Utilities and
consumer staples, the other defensive sectors,
declined the least.
The CBOE Volatility index, also called Wall Street's
"fear gauge", shot up to its highest level in five months.
Thursday will be the last trading day of the week on Wall
Street ahead of the Good Friday holiday.
Shares of online coupon provider RetailMeNot jumped
nearly 50 percent to $11.55 after agreeing to be bought by
marketing services company Harland Clarke.
Walt Disney rose 0.5 percent after being added to
Goldman Sachs' conviction list.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,783
to 985. On the Nasdaq, 1,648 issues fell and 954 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed four 52-week highs and one low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 34 highs and 27 lows.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Caroline
Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)