April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.95 points, or 0.45 percent, at 20,544.97, the S&P 500 was down 8.51 points, or 0.36 percent, at 2,340.5 and the Nasdaq composite was down 18.78 points, or 0.32 percent, at 5,838.00. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)