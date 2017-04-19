April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.52 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,532.8, the S&P 500 was up 8.2 points, or 0.3501 percent, at 2,350.39 and the Nasdaq composite was up 26.44 points, or 0.45 percent, at 5,875.91. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)