US STOCKS-Tech stocks lead broad decline on Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct (Updates to open)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.52 points, or 0.05 percent, at 20,532.8, the S&P 500 was up 8.2 points, or 0.3501 percent, at 2,350.39 and the Nasdaq composite was up 26.44 points, or 0.45 percent, at 5,875.91. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct (Updates to open)
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.